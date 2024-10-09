|
09.10.2024 16:15:00
2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
October typically isn't a time investors look forward to in the markets. It has historically been associated with equities moving in the wrong direction, and sometimes experiencing full-blown market crashes. The broader market has performed pretty well so far this year, but could that come to a halt in October? Maybe.No matter what happens, investing in companies that will get through bear markets and perform well over the long run is always a good idea. Let's consider two such stocks in the biotech industry: Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).While it might not look like it initially, Amgen has had trouble with top-line growth in recent years. In the second quarter, the company's revenue -- helped by the October acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics -- increased by 20% year over year to $8.4 billion. Amgen's sales increased by 5% organically, not terrible for a biotech giant, but not particularly impressive either. The good news is that it's making moves to improve on that front.
