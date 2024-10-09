|
09.10.2024 11:20:00
2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
Investing in stocks of strong companies that offer unusually high yields relative to their dividend-paying history can help you populate your portfolio with winners. Here are two dividend stocks that are paying their highest yield in years. You might want to give them added consideration. Here's why.Right now, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of one of the most iconic brands in the world while they trade at a discount. Sports apparel conglomerate Nike (NYSE: NKE) generates $50 billion in annual revenue making it, among other things, the global leader in footwear. But Nike's stock price has fallen 54% from its previous peak over weak consumer spending. The lower share price pushed Nike's forward dividend yield up to an above-average 1.83% based on a current quarterly per-share payout of $0.37 -- the highest yield since 2009.It's a challenging year for Nike. Sales fell by double-digit rates year-over-year in the most recent quarter. However, Nike continues to remain profitable while management implements a new strategy to turn sales around. Its current quarterly dividend is about half its quarterly earnings, which gives the company a cushion to sustain dividends even during a challenging retail environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
