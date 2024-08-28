|
28.08.2024 11:16:00
2 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200
Buying dividend stocks is a no-brainer investment. They generate dividend income and have historically delivered higher total returns with less volatility than the broader market. Over the last 50 years, the average dividend stock has delivered a 9.2% average annual total return compared to 7.7% for an equal-weighted S&P 500 index, according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Meanwhile, dividend growth stocks have delivered even higher total returns (10.2% annualized).Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) are no-brainer dividend stocks to buy right now. Their shares are selling for less than $30 each. They can turn less than $200 into a more attractive income stream than an investment in an S&P 500 index fund.Kinder Morgan is one of the country's largest energy infrastructure companies. It owns a diversified portfolio of pipelines, processing plants, storage terminals, and export facilities. These midstream assets generate very stable cash flow backed by government-regulated rate structures, fee-based contracts, and hedging agreements. Roughly 68% of the company's cash flow has no price or volume risk, 27% has some variability due to volumes, and only about 5% is commodity price-based. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
