2 Unexpected Stocks Set to Benefit From the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution

Artificial intelligence (AI) could be the most revolutionary technology in a generation. Chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT have already boosted productivity in a number of industries thanks to their ability to instantly generate text, images, videos, and even computer code with plain language prompts.Many companies -- including some you might not expect -- now deploy AI software applications, some with considerable success. Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) and Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are two great examples, having both recently launched updated AI products and services that are already generating revenue.Here's why investors might want to buy both of these AI stocks for the long term.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool