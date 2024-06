3 Dividend ETFs to Buy With $10,000 and Hold Forever

There are very few investments in the world that are perfect unto themselves. Most can benefit from being paired with others. That's particularly true in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) universe, where many of these pooled investment products are designed to offer niche exposures.That's even true with dividend ETFs like the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEMKT: SPYD), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD), and the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ: VYMI).Let's look at why you might want to put $10,000 of available funds not needed for monthly bills, bolstering an emergency fund, or paying down short-term debt toward buying shares in all three. Doing so will help you create a long-term core dividend portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel