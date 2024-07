3 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the driving force behind the current bull market run. The strong demand for AI hardware, software, and development tools and services has resulted in ballooning revenue and profits for several high-profile tech companies. But the trend may be just getting started.Generative AI spending will increase from $67 billion last year to $1.3 trillion by 2032, according to estimates from Bloomberg Intelligence. That huge and rapidly growing addressable market leaves a lot of opportunity for companies to keep expanding quickly. There are many different ways to invest in the continued growth of artificial intelligence, but it's important to avoid stocks where the price may have gotten ahead of the reality of their finances.The following three companies all present great opportunities to buy AI stocks at an attractive price, and you can invest in any of them with as little as $200.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool