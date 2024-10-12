|
12.10.2024 10:05:00
3 of the Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
It's been a strong year for the stock market and with the Federal Reserve beginning to cut rates as part of a normalization cycle, the good times are likely to continue. Tech stocks in particular have helped lead the way, as artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a lot of momentum in the market. Despite the market's strong run, there are still a number of attractively valued tech stocks that look like good investments. Let's look at three tech stocks to invest $1,000 in right now.The poster child of the AI infrastructure buildout, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is the primary company that designs the graphics processing units (GPUs) that provide the computing power needed to train large language models (LLMs) and run AI inference. The chipmaker gained its dominant position in the market through its CUDA software platform, which long ago became the standard on which developers were trained to program GPUs, before AI was the next big thing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
