3 Premier Stock-Split Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole in the Second Half of 2024

Although the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has captivated Wall Street, don't overlook just how much of a catalyst companies enacting stock splits have been since the year began.A stock split provides a path for a publicly traded company to cosmetically alter its share price and outstanding share count. Splits are superficial in the sense that they have no effect on a company's market cap or operating performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool