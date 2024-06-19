Accenture To Buy Italy's Fibermind For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Fibermind, an Italy-based network services company, for undisclosed financial terms.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including required antitrust clearances.

Rovigo, Italy -based Fibermind, with more than 400 highly qualified professionals, is specializing in fiber and mobile 5G networks deployment, as well as infrastructure engineering services.

Accenture expects the acquisition to strengthen its capabilities in the domain and extend network services to clients across multiple industries, including telecommunications, utilities, and transportation.

Accenture and Fibermind together will offer clients network engineering capabilities, deep industry knowledge, and technology assets powered by automation, robotics, data and AI.