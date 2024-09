According to MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor, Now Is the Time to Go All-In on Bitcoin. Is He Right?

The remarkable Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) buying spree of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) that started in August 2020 shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. On Sept. 13, the company announced another $1.1 billion in Bitcoin purchases, bringing the company's total Bitcoin holdings to $14.6 billion. The company now owns more than 1% of all Bitcoin in the world, and actually owns more Bitcoin than the U.S. government.Buoyed by all this Bitcoin buying, MicroStrategy has skyrocketed in value. The company's stock is up more than 100% this year, compared to 40% for Bitcoin and less than 20% for the S&P 500. Obviously, MicroStrategy's all-in Bitcoin strategy has paid off so far. But is this something individual investors should be emulating?At the core of MicroStrategy's Bitcoin buying strategy is a gigantic number: $13 million. That's the estimated future value of a single coin in the year 2045, according to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy. That price target of $13 million is way beyond the $1.5 million price prediction for Bitcoin that Ark Invest's Cathie Wood made in January.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool