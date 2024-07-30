|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first half-year 2024
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 30 July 2024
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first half-year 2024
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) continued its positive development and achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first six months of 2024, significantly up compared to the previous year (CHF 428 million). Consolidated EBITDA should rise by more than 25% to reach between CHF 40 and 45 million.
Both operating divisions, Swiss Medical Network and MRH Switzerland AG (ex-Victoria Jungfrau AG), contributed to the pleasing development. Swiss Medical Network realizing net revenues of more than CHF 350 million, up from CHF 334 million last year, particularly due to a return to normal activity at the Clinique de Genolier following the completion of construction work for the Genolier Innovation Hub, which will be inaugurated on 27 September 2024. At the same time, the implementation of various cost optimization measures contributed CHF 6 million to the improvement in margins. MRH Switzerland AG continued to grow, with revenues of almost CHF 100 million, compared to CHF 88 million last year, with the hotels in Davos and Interlaken achieving double-digit growth above the industry average.
AEVIS will publish its 2024 Half-year Report on 19 September 2024.
