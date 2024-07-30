30.07.2024 07:00:20

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first half-year 2024

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first half-year 2024

Fribourg, 30 July 2024

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first half-year 2024

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) continued its positive development and achieved revenues of more than CHF 450 million in the first six months of 2024, significantly up compared to the previous year (CHF 428 million). Consolidated EBITDA should rise by more than 25% to reach between CHF 40 and 45 million.

Both operating divisions, Swiss Medical Network and MRH Switzerland AG (ex-Victoria Jungfrau AG), contributed to the pleasing development. Swiss Medical Network realizing net revenues of more than CHF 350 million, up from CHF 334 million last year, particularly due to a return to normal activity at the Clinique de Genolier following the completion of construction work for the Genolier Innovation Hub, which will be inaugurated on 27 September 2024. At the same time, the implementation of various cost optimization measures contributed CHF 6 million to the improvement in margins. MRH Switzerland AG continued to grow, with revenues of almost CHF 100 million, compared to CHF 88 million last year, with the hotels in Davos and Interlaken achieving double-digit growth above the industry average.

AEVIS will publish its 2024 Half-year Report on 19 September 2024.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA, Michel Keusch, CFO, mkeusch@aevis.com, +41 79 693 31 07

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS′s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (80%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


