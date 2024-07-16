|
16.07.2024 11:15:00
Amazon Is Taking on Spotify? What an $80 Million Deal With Dax Shepard Says About Amazon Advertising
Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has built the leading podcast business with its audio platform, creative tools, and advertising network, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trying to get into the game. An $80 million deal with Dax Shepard shows the company's interest in becoming a player in podcast advertising, which Travis Hoium covers in this video.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of July 13, 2024. The video was published on July 15, 2024.
