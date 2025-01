Amylyx Pharma Commences Underwritten Public Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

In addition, Amylyx intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock in an amount up to 15% of the shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Amylyx noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, to advance preparations for commercialization and pipeline programs, for working capital and for general corporate purposes.