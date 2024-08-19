|
19.08.2024 14:00:00
Best Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco vs. Realty Income
On the surface, retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) have little in common.One of the biggest differences between these reliable dividend stocks today is found on the valuation front, with Costco looking historically expensive and Realty Income relatively cheap. A lot of investors, particularly those in search of yield, will probably find Realty Income more interesting.But is that the right move to make? Let's see.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
