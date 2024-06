Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Disney vs. Roku

Streaming has become the dominant mode of content viewing today, accounting for more than a third of total viewing hours, according to data company Neilsen. The largest players continue to duke it out for the top spot, but there are several different forms of streaming and different leaders in various segments.Disney (NYSE: DIS) is one of the leaders in premium streaming, while Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of the leaders in ad-supported streaming. Both of these companies have other parts to their businesses. Which is the better stock to buy today?Disney has a robust streaming unit that, without ESPN, took in $5.6 billion in the 2024 fiscal second quarter (ended March 30), or about a quarter of total sales. Considering it didn't exist a few years ago, that's a major leap. Streaming continues to chip away at traditional viewing, like broadcast TV and cable. As the largest entertainment company in the world, Disney is leading this revolution.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel