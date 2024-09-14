|
14.09.2024 10:15:56
Bicycle Therapeutics Reveals Updated Clinical Results Across Oncology Pipeline
(RTTNews) - Bicycle Therapeutics plc. (BCYC) announced updated Phase 1/2 clinical results for Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) zelenectide pevedotin (formerly BT8009) in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC); BTC molecule BT5528 in advanced solid tumors, such as mUC and ovarian; and Bicycle Tumor-Targeted Immune Cell Agonist (Bicycle TICA) BT7480 in advanced solid tumors.
The company also shared an analysis of peripheral neuropathy, a key adverse event of interest associated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)-based drug conjugates, in patients treated with BTC molecules.
The company noted that the data will be presented during a poster session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024 in Barcelona today.
The updated monotherapy data for Nectin-4 targeting zelenectide pevedotin in metastatic urothelial cancer (mUC) showed a promising 45% overall response rate (ORR), an 11.1-month median duration of response, and a generally well-tolerated safety profile.
EphA2-targeting BT5528 demonstrated an emerging differentiated safety profile and antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors, including a 45% ORR in the mUC 6.5 mg/m² every two weeks dose expansion cohort.
Monotherapy with Bicycle Toxin Conjugates zelenectide pevedotin and BT5528 was associated with a relatively low frequency and severity of treatment-related peripheral neuropathy, allowing most patients to continue therapy without modification.
BT7480 showed a favorable safety profile and preliminary antitumor activity in advanced Nectin-4-associated solid tumors.
