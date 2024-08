Billionaires Were Busy Buying This AI Software Stock in Q2

Billionaire investors David Tepper of Appaloosa Management and Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital were both adding shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to their portfolios in the second quarter.Tepper initially started his position in the software company in Q1 and then added to it in the second quarter. It is now his ninth-largest position. Druckenmiller, meanwhile, initiated a new position in the stock during the quarter.Let's look at what may have attracted these two well-known investors to Adobe's stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool