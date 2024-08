Blackstone sells 3,000 homes worth £405m to UK’s biggest pension fund

Universities Superannuation Scheme acquires shared ownership properties from US private equity groupBusiness live – latest updatesThe US private equity group Blackstone has sold more than 3,000 shared ownership homes to Britain’s biggest private pension fund in a £405m deal, the latest by big investment companies in the UK housing sector.The New York-based company sold the portfolio to the academia pension fund, the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), which manages more than £75bn of assets. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian