15.06.2024 10:38:00
Broadcom Just Announced a Stock Split. Time to Buy?
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has been a boon to technology companies and those who invest in them in recent times. Players that develop tools or equipment to power AI projects have climbed the most, often in the triple or quadruple digits over the period of a few years. That's because AI customers have flocked to these companies, driving their earnings higher too.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is one of these AI stars. The semiconductor and infrastructure software company saw earnings take off as AI development gathered momentum, and that movement has continued. In the most recent quarter, revenue soared in the double digits, and the company predicted full-year revenue of $51 billion -- that's 42% higher than last year.Broadcom's shares have reflected this success, soaring nearly 500% in five years, and as of late last year, they surpassed $1,000 and continued advancing. But the per-share price won't be so high for long. Following the move of fellow AI giant Nvidia, Broadcom this week announced a 10-for-1 stock split, scheduled for next month.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
