C++ language rises in Tiobe popularity index

Developers apparently did not listen to a recent White House advisory to move away from C++ and C over memory safety concerns, as C++ has climbed to second place in the Tiobe index of programming language popularity, trailing only Python. The C language dropped to third place.C++ is the number two language in the Tiobe Programming Community Index for June, while C's third place ranking is its lowest position ever in the index. C++ was third last month while C was in second place.