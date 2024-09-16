|
16.09.2024 14:45:00
Can Adobe Become an AI Winner?
When it comes to generative artificial intelligence (AI), one company that has been at the forefront on the software side is Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company has added a number of AI-related features to both its Creative line of products, such as Photoshop, and its Acrobat-led Document Cloud business.While the company has been seeing some benefits from AI, the stock took a hit after the company's fiscal third-quarter results. It's now down about 10% on the year. Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent results and see if the stock is still on track to be an AI winner.Adobe grew its fiscal Q3 revenue nicely by 11% to $5.41 billion, which was above the company's guidance range of $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, increased 14% to $4.65, ahead of the company's $4.50 to $4.55 forecast. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
