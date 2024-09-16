16.09.2024 14:45:00

Can Adobe Become an AI Winner?

When it comes to generative artificial intelligence (AI), one company that has been at the forefront on the software side is Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company has added a number of AI-related features to both its Creative line of products, such as Photoshop, and its Acrobat-led Document Cloud business.While the company has been seeing some benefits from AI, the stock took a hit after the company's fiscal third-quarter results. It's now down about 10% on the year. Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent results and see if the stock is still on track to be an AI winner.Adobe grew its fiscal Q3 revenue nicely by 11% to $5.41 billion, which was above the company's guidance range of $5.33 billion to $5.38 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS), meanwhile, increased 14% to $4.65, ahead of the company's $4.50 to $4.55 forecast. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Adobe Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Adobe Inc.mehr Analysen

16.06.23 Adobe Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.06.23 Adobe Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Adobe Inc. 457,80 -2,00% Adobe Inc.
Ai Holdings Corp 2 355,00 0,56% Ai Holdings Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Notenbank-Entscheid: Nikkei zieht an
Die asiatischen Börsen bewegen sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen