|
12.09.2024 14:35:00
Can fuboTV Stock Continue Rallying After Jumping 35% in 3 Months?
Streaming stock fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been struggling mightily in recent years as competitors have been locking up streaming deals, making it difficult for its more modestly sized operations to a turn a profit.Lately, however, there's been some increased optimism around the stock as the courts have blocked a deal involving a few companies that would have further leveled fuboTV's growth prospects. Shares are now up more than 35% in just the past three months. Will this prove to be just a temporary reprieve for the stock, or could this be the start of a much bigger rally?Last month, fuboTV got a big win when a judge temporarily blocked a sports streaming service that involved three major companies in the industry: Walt Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery. FuboTV argued that if the platform, called Venu, were to go ahead, that would result in it having to pay higher prices for content.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
