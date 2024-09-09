Canadian Market Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Monday afternoon with stocks from across several sectors bouncing back strongly from recent losses.

Healthcare, technology, financials and industrials stocks are among the major gainers. Several stocks from materials, consumer staples and real estate sectors are also up with strong gains.

Investors are awaiting key inflation data from the U.S. and the monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank this week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 245.13 points or 1.08% at 23,026.56 a little while ago.

Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO) is gaining nearly 5%. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), EQB Inc (EQB.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) and goeasy (GSY.TO) are up 2 to 4%.

Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), Waste Connections (WCN.TO), WSP Global Inc (WSP.TO) and Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) are gaining 1 to 1.8%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) is gaining about 1.2%. The company announced it is open to engage in talks with Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings 3382 after the latter rejected former's $38.5 billion takeover.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) is down more than 7%. Methanex announced on Sunday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OCI Global's international methanol business for $2.05 billion.

The deal includes OCI's interest in two methanol facilities in Beaumont, Texas, one of which also produces ammonia; OCI HyFuels, a low-carbon methanol production and marketing business; and an idled methanol facility in the Netherlands.

BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Auro Minerals (ORA.TO) and Telesat Corporation (TSAT.TO) are down 4.6 to 5%. Westshore Terminals (WTE.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Morguard Corporation (MRC.TO) are down 1.1 to 2.2%.