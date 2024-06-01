|
01.06.2024 19:51:00
Carnival Corp Stock Is Down 18% This Year. Time to Buy?
Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) have been in a steady downtrend since December. They're off by about 18% in 2024, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The market appears concerned that the company may not be able to keep up with high expectations. Still, this weakness is at odds with the impressive operating and financial trends the cruise line giant is posting as it finally sails past its pandemic-era disruptions.With earnings and cash flow expected to climb through the busy summer season, could the stock be a good addition to your portfolio? Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
