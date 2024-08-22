Casino Deploys Six Knightscope Security Robots at 9th Location

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces the deployment of 6 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”), including 2 of its 5th Generation K5s and 4 K1 Hemispheres, at a Michigan casino.

The casino is the 9th property to receive Knightscope’s ASRs under a larger master agreement announced in 2023 with an entertainment company and operator of integrated entertainment, sports content, and casinos. The master agreement enabled corporatewide expansion of Knightscope technologies to 43 properties across the United States. As noted prior, the benefits of selling to existing clients include shorter sales cycles, higher close rates, better margins, and an optimized cost-to-serve. Other properties in Las Vegas, Nevada; Council Bluffs, Iowa; Aurora, Illinois; Shreveport, LA; Bossier City, LA; Lake Charles, LA; New Orleans, LA; and Kansas City, KS, have also deployed robots adding to the safety of the properties and an elevated guest experience.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

