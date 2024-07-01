Champion Homes Recognized with Top Design Honors for 2024

For the tenth consecutive year, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) recognized Champion Homes with the prestigious Excellence in Manufactured Housing Award.

MHI recognized Champion Homes in two distinguished categories: Modular Housing Design and Manufactured Home Design - CrossMod®.

The accolades bring Champion’s design awards total to 24 over the past several years.

"Great design and execution is a team effort, and these awards reflect the excellent work every member of the Champion team does on behalf of our homebuyers and sales partners,” said Champion Homes President and CEO Mark Yost.

Design remains a top priority for many prospective homebuyers, who are increasingly seeking homes with striking features and superior craftsmanship. Champion’s award-winning models cater to such desires by offering exceptional design elements such as expansive open layouts, luxurious primary suites, and sophisticated kitchens with premium finishes.

The Westridge 1203CT (Skyline Homes, McMinnville, OR) includes an open layout ideal for entertaining, a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, and a spa-inspired en-suite bathroom.

The Atlantic (Excel Homes, Liverpool, PA) offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms, a navy blue kitchen island with brass or gold details, and a fireplace.

"MHI has represented manufactured and modular home builders since 1975, and its members have helped bring homeownership to tens of millions of people,” said Yost. "Its history and industry knowledge is considerable, making these honors all the more meaningful to the Champion team.”

And the Champion Homes team faced notable competition, with MHI receiving more than 80 submissions in 18 categories. Winners were chosen by their peers and an independent panel of experts selected for their leadership and dedication to the manufactured housing industry during the last year.

About CrossMod® homes

A CrossMod® home is a modern, energy-efficient home that blends the benefits of traditional site-built homes with the affordability and quick construction of factory-built homes. Featuring amenities such as garages, carports, and pitched roofs, CrossMod® homes meet federal HUD building code standards and are available for traditional mortgage loan financing. CrossMod® homes offer a high-end yet cost-effective housing alternative for first-time homebuyers and those looking to downsize. Learn more.

About Skyline Champion Corporation:

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is a leading producer of factory-built housing in North America and employs approximately 8,600 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 48 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with an innovative portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single and multi-family housing markets.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 74 retail locations across the United States, and operates Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Homes, Genesis Homes, Regional Homes, Athens Park, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, All American Homes, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

