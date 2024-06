Chewy Stock Comes to Life After Earnings

Shares of online pet food retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) jumped as much as 31.4% this week after reporting quarterly earnings, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At 3:30 p.m. ET, shares were still up 27.2% for the week and holding strong.Sales were only up 3.1% in the quarter to $2.88 billion, but net income more than tripled from a year ago to $67.3 million, or $0.15 per share. Management said gross margins improved 130 basis points to 29.7%, and net margin jumped 150 basis points to 2.3%.Chewy's growth has leveled off, but margins have improved rapidly over the last five years, and the company is now reporting consistent, increasing profits.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel