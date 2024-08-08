|
08.08.2024 22:05:00
Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:
5th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference
Location: Virtual
August 21, 2024
Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
Location: Four Seasons Chicago, Chicago, IL
August 27, 2024
Evercore ISI 2024 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference
Location: Omni Chicago, Chicago, IL
August 28, 2024
Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference
Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York City, NY
September 6, 2024
Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.
Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.
About Cohu:
Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.
For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808369583/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cohu Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Cohu mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: Cohu präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.24
|Ausblick: Cohu legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cohu Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cohu Inc.
|22,60
|2,73%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.