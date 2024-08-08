Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

5th Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

Location: Virtual

August 21, 2024

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

Location: Four Seasons Chicago, Chicago, IL

August 27, 2024

Evercore ISI 2024 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

Location: Omni Chicago, Chicago, IL

August 28, 2024

Citi's 2024 Global TMT Conference

Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York City, NY

September 6, 2024

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global technology leader supplying test, automation, inspection metrology products and services to the semiconductor industry. Cohu’s differentiated and broad product portfolio enables optimized yield and productivity, accelerating customers’ manufacturing time-to-market. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

