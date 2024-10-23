Comet appoints Christian Witt as Chief Financial Officer

Comet today announced the appointment of Christian Witt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2025. He will be responsible for executing Comet’s financial strategy and will lead the global finance organization. Christian Witt will succeed interim CFO Nicola Rotondo who will focus on his role as Vice President of Group Accounting & Controlling.

Christian Witt is a seasoned finance professional with 28 years of professional experience in the industrial and technology sector with a strong international background. He has been the CFO of LPKF Laser & Electronics (Hannover) since 2018. During his tenure, he also served as interim CEO in 2021, and worked with the new CEO to expand the semiconductor business. Before joining LPKF, Christian Witt was CFO of independent industrial and technology companies. He had started his career at Baxter Healthcare (USA) and Daimler with assignments in Germany, Spain, and Argentina.

Christian Witt holds a master's degree in economics from Rice University Houston (USA) and a diploma from the University of Regensburg (Germany).

“We are thrilled to welcome Christian as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Paul Boudre, Chairman of the Executive Board of Comet. “His proven track record of success and ability to transform organizations will be instrumental in driving our growth and success in the years to come."

“At the same time, the Board of Directors would like to express its gratitude to Nicola Rotondo for his diligent work and professionalism as interim CFO during challenging times,” Paul Boudre added.

