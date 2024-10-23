23.10.2024 07:00:08

Comet appoints Christian Witt as Chief Financial Officer

Comet today announced the appointment of Christian Witt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2025. He will be responsible for executing Comet’s financial strategy and will lead the global finance organization. Christian Witt will succeed interim CFO Nicola Rotondo who will focus on his role as Vice President of Group Accounting & Controlling.

Christian Witt is a seasoned finance professional with 28 years of professional experience in the industrial and technology sector with a strong international background. He has been the CFO of LPKF Laser & Electronics (Hannover) since 2018. During his tenure, he also served as interim CEO in 2021, and worked with the new CEO to expand the semiconductor business. Before joining LPKF, Christian Witt was CFO of independent industrial and technology companies. He had started his career at Baxter Healthcare (USA) and Daimler with assignments in Germany, Spain, and Argentina.

Christian Witt holds a master's degree in economics from Rice University Houston (USA) and a diploma from the University of Regensburg (Germany).

“We are thrilled to welcome Christian as our new Chief Financial Officer," said Paul Boudre, Chairman of the Executive Board of Comet. “His proven track record of success and ability to transform organizations will be instrumental in driving our growth and success in the years to come."

“At the same time, the Board of Directors would like to express its gratitude to Nicola Rotondo for his diligent work and professionalism as interim CFO during challenging times,” Paul Boudre added.

 

Contact  
Dr Ulrich Steiner  
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability  
T +41 31 744 99 95  
ulrich.steiner@comet.ch  
   
Corporate Calendar  
March 6, 2025
April 10, 2025		 Full-year results 2024
76th Annual Shareholder Meeting
   
   

Comet Group
The Comet Group is a globally leading, innovative technology company based in Switzerland with a focus on plasma control and x-ray technology. With premium high-tech components and systems, we enable our customers to both enhance the quality of their products and make their manufacturing more efficient, and eco-friendly. Our innovative solutions are in demand in the semiconductor and electronics market, the aerospace and automobile industry and in security inspection. Headquartered in Flamatt, Switzerland, the Comet Group has a presence in all world markets. We employ more than 1,500 people worldwide, including about 600 in Switzerland. Besides production facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Switzerland and the USA, we maintain various other subsidiaries in Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and the USA. Comet (COTN) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.


