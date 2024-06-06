Concurrent Tech Secures $518K Worth Of Contracts Through Recently Acquired Phillips Aerospace

(RTTNews) - Concurrent Technologies Plc (CNC.L) said that it has secured two contracts via the recently acquired Phillips Aerospace. These contracts, valued at a total of $518 thousand, pertain to new product offerings closely aligned with the Group's strategic focus on integrated computer systems.

One contract is with a US based defense company to supply a rugged conduction cooled chassis to host the customer's own Plug-in-Cards. The company will undertake the design engineering, production, and testing of the chassis. Additional contracts and strategic opportunities are also being discussed with the same customer.

The second contract is to provide 2-slot systems that have been developed over the last year as part of a roadmap to align designs with the DoD "Sensor Open Systems Architecture" (SOSA) standard. The 2-slot system incorporates a Concurrent Technologies' computer PIC, as well as a rugged GPU provided by its partner, Eizo Rugged, highlighting the value of the combined Systems and Boards offering. Further contracts with this customer are expected in the future, the company said.