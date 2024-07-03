|
03.07.2024 15:30:13
Constellation Brands Climbs In Pre-Market On Quarterly Results, Outlook
(RTTNews) - Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ, CBR.AX, STZ-B) were trading up over 3 percent after the company reported a rise in its first-quarter results and increased full-year earnings outlook on anticipated improvement in sales.
STZ was trading up by 3.31 percent at $267.50 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
For the first-quarter, the company registered a net profit of $877 million or $4.78 per share, higher than $135.9 million or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, earnings were at $654.5 million or $3.57 per share, compared with previous year's $558.8 million or $3.04 per share.
Analysts on average had forecast the beer maker to earn income per share of $3.46 per share.
Sales improved to $2.66 billion, higher than $2.51 billion a year ago.
Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, the drinks maker now expects net earnings of $14.63 per share to $14.93 per share against earlier guidance of $13.40 per share to $13.70 per share.
