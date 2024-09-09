|
09.09.2024 14:13:42
Cytokinetics: Phase 1 Study Of CK-4021586 Meets Primary And Secondary Objectives
(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics (CYTK) presented data from the Phase 1 study of CK-4021586, or CK-586. The study met its primary and secondary objectives to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple oral doses of CK-586. The company said the data support the advancement of CK-586 to a Phase 2 trial in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is expected to begin in fourth quarter, 2024.
"The results from this Phase 1 study replicate pre-clinical findings that show CK-586 directly reduces cardiac contractility at the level of the sarcomere. Importantly, CK-586 was observed to have a shallow and predictable PK/PD relationship and half-life that enables a once-daily fixed dosing regimen in patients with HFpEF," said Stuart Kupfer, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cytokinetics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.08.24
|Ausblick: Cytokinetics legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cytokinetics Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cytokinetics Inc
|48,20
|-1,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Inflationsdaten: ATX freundlich -- DAX nur noch knapp im Plus -- Nikkei, Hang Seng und Co. letztlich mit klaren Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex seine Gewinne nahezu vollständig wieder abgibt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben am Mittwoch nach.