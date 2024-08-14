+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 10:55:19

DAX Gains In Cautious Trade Ahead Of Key Eurozone Data

(RTTNews) - German stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trades on Wednesday ahead of key Eurozone and U.S. economic data due later in the day.

The benchmark DAX was up 74 points, or 0.4 percent, at 17,886 after gaining half a percent the previous day.

Rheinmetall AG, an automotive and arms manufacturer, rose 1.6 percent after it signed an agreement to acquire all equity interests in Loc Performance Products, LLC, a renowned vehicle specialist based in Plymouth, Michigan, for an enterprise value of US$950 million.

Tour operator TUI Group added 1.3 percent after beating third-quarter operating profit expectations.

ThyssenKrupp tumbled almost 4 percent. The steelmaker swung to a net loss in the third quarter and cut its profit forecast for the third time this year.

Energy group RWE declined 1.5 percent as earnings fell by nearly a third in the first half of 2024 compared to a year ago.

E.ON dropped 1 percent after reporting dips in revenue and profits in the second quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen