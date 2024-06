Daxor Appoints John Jefferies As CMO

(RTTNews) - Daxor Corp. (DXR), a company focused on blood volume measurement technology, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed John Jefferies as its chief medical officer.

Jefferies has been a board-certified cardiologist and an academic cardiologist for over two decades. He is actively involved in clinical research and physician leadership roles at the local, national, and international levels.

Jefferies published over 300 peer-reviewed manuscripts focused on heart failure, cardiomyopathies, heritable disease, genetics, and artificial intelligence.