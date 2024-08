Down 46%, Is It Time to Buy the Dip on This Growth Stock?

There aren't many businesses that have upended an industry quite like Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has. The alternative accommodations platform, which was founded in 2008, quickly ascended to become a major player in the travel sector. It has become so successful that the company's name is often used as a verb.But Airbnb hasn't been the best at taking care of its investors. As of this writing, shares were trading a gut-wrenching 46% off their all-time high, a milestone that was achieved in February 2021. Is it time to buy the dip on this growth stock?Airbnb reported financial results for the second quarter (ended June 30), and based on the stock's immediate double-digit dip, the market wasn't pleased with the numbers, with the negative attention going to weak guidance. Executives forecast Q3 revenue to rise between 8% and 10% compared to the year-ago period. I'd guess that Wall Street was expecting faster growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool