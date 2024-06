Enlivex Reports Positive Interim Data From Allocetra In Severe Knee Osteoarthritis

(RTTNews) - Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), Monday announced a positive interim data from a Phase I/II clinical trial of Allocetra in patients with severe knee osteoarthritis patients indicated for knee replacement surgery.

The company said it tried a single Allocetra injection to the knee as a potential last resort alternative for pain resolution and knee functionality in lieu of knee-replacement surgery.

A total of nine patients have been enrolled and treated with a single Allocetra injection to the knee and evaluated for at least three months following treatment.

At the three-month follow up, out of the nine patients enrolled, eight of them reported an improvement in their knee pain compared to their baseline pain prior to treatment, while 33 of the patients reported complete pain relief.