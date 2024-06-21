EQS-Adhoc: H2 Core AG: Implementation of the announced cash capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

H2 Core AG: Implementation of the announced cash capital increase



21-Jun-2024 / 13:43 CET/CEST

Heidelberg, June 21, 2024 - The Management Board of H2 Core AG (regulated market of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg, ISIN DE000A0H1GY2 / WKN A0H1GY), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today set the subscription price for the cash capital increase resolved by the Annual General Meeting on February 28, 2024 at EUR 2.2, taking into account the current market environment and the development of the stock exchange price of the H2 Core AG share, and resolved the details of the implementation of the capital increase. The maximum issue proceeds now amount to EUR 3,301,100.00.

The shareholders of the company who hold listed shares in the company can exercise their subscription rights to a total of 1,500,500 new no-par value shares in the period from June 26, 2024 to July 10, 2024. The corresponding subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on June 25, 2024.

The issue proceeds of up to EUR 3,301,100.00 are to be used for further growth and expansion of the product range.

