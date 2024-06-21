Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 13:43:10

EQS-Adhoc: H2 Core AG: Implementation of the announced cash capital increase

EQS-Ad-hoc: H2 Core AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
H2 Core AG: Implementation of the announced cash capital increase

21-Jun-2024 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

H2 Core AG: Implementation of the announced cash capital increase

 

Heidelberg, June 21, 2024 - The Management Board of H2 Core AG (regulated market of the Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg, ISIN DE000A0H1GY2 / WKN A0H1GY), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today set the subscription price for the cash capital increase resolved by the Annual General Meeting on February 28, 2024 at EUR 2.2, taking into account the current market environment and the development of the stock exchange price of the H2 Core AG share, and resolved the details of the implementation of the capital increase. The maximum issue proceeds now amount to EUR 3,301,100.00.

The shareholders of the company who hold listed shares in the company can exercise their subscription rights to a total of 1,500,500 new no-par value shares in the period from June 26, 2024 to July 10, 2024. The corresponding subscription offer will be published in the Federal Gazette on June 25, 2024.

The issue proceeds of up to EUR 3,301,100.00 are to be used for further growth and expansion of the product range.

 

H2 Core AG

Management

 



End of Inside Information

21-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: H2 Core AG
Rüsdorfer Str. 8
25746 Heide
Germany
E-mail: ir@h2core.com
Internet: www.h2core.com
ISIN: DE000A0H1GY2
WKN: A0H1GY
Listed: Regulated Market in Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1930805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1930805  21-Jun-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930805&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

