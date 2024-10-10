10.10.2024 09:21:36

EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuit up to One Million Euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Legal Matter
Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuit up to One Million Euros

10-Oct-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST
Today, a Letter of Intent for the financing of an inheritance determination lawsuit with a volume of up to one million euros was signed.

In the event of financing and a successful outcome of the lawsuit, Nakiki SE is entitled to a share of up to 33% of the litigation success.
Language: English
EQS News ID: 2005623

 
