EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuit up to One Million Euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Legal Matter

Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuit up to One Million Euros



10-Oct-2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Today, a Letter of Intent for the financing of an inheritance determination lawsuit with a volume of up to one million euros was signed.



In the event of financing and a successful outcome of the lawsuit, Nakiki SE is entitled to a share of up to 33% of the litigation success.

NAKIKI SE

Johnsallee 30

20148 Hamburg

Germany



Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0

Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/

E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com



Commercial Register: AG Munich HRB 228000

WKN: WNDL30

ISIN: DE000WNDL300



10-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

