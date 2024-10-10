|
EQS-Adhoc: Nakiki SE: Letter of Intent for New Lawsuit up to One Million Euros
EQS-Ad-hoc: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Legal Matter
Today, a Letter of Intent for the financing of an inheritance determination lawsuit with a volume of up to one million euros was signed.
In the event of financing and a successful outcome of the lawsuit, Nakiki SE is entitled to a share of up to 33% of the litigation success.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nakiki SE
|Johnsallee 30
|20148 Hamburg
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@nakikifinance.com
|Internet:
|https://nakikifinance.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318
|WKN:
|WNDL30, WNDL31
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2005623
