21.06.2024 12:21:23
EQS-News: Transformation World 2024: SNP expands its CrystalBridge solution for improved integration and greater business agility
Transformation World 2024: SNP expands its CrystalBridge solution for improved integration and greater business agility
With Kyano, SNP gives technology partners and system integrators the opportunity to create value for customers more efficiently. The platform is already supporting key integrations from partners such as smartShift, to support custom code management and promote a clean core strategy; Xiting, who focus on validating and improving authorization concepts and SAP security; and CDQ, who enhance transparency and address poor quality around business partner data. Kyano also offers a better experience for system integrators by enabling low-code/no-code project configurations and the ability to integrate their own migration content. Furthermore, it leverages the software assets from the Datavard acquisition and enriches them with AI for data model discovery of third-party applications, focusing in an initial step on bringing non-SAP source data into SAP. This underscores SNP’s commitment to address the market need for a more diverse set of data migration requirements. With the introduction of the Agility Index, Kyano also provides an AI-powered, continuous cloud service that measures, benchmarks, and optimizes business agility based on smart KPIs and trend analyses.
SNP’s CEO Jens Amail highlighted the importance of this step in his keynote: “Given global dynamics such as regional conflicts, climate change, shortage of talent and the increased relevance of AI, business agility is becoming more and more important for our customers. SNP has been enabling business transformations through our software since 2010. Today, these transformation capabilities are more relevant than ever. With the strong operational improvements we have made in the last 18 months, now is the perfect time to expand our vision and extend the market category we have been shaping for many years. With tangible innovation proof points already today, we are ready to support our customers in navigating the complexities of ongoing transformations and business agility.”
About SNP
The company works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the Dax 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.
More information is available at www.snpgroup.com
