EQS-News: Viscom SE: Weak demand characterises business performance in the first half of 2024; Adjustment of the annual forecast despite continued limited predictability

Incoming orders: € 36,910 thousand (previous year: € 63,303 thousand); -41.7 %

Order backlog: € 24,558 thousand (previous year: € 48,347 thousand); -49.2 %

Revenue: € 41,304 thousand (previous year: € 49,439 thousand); -16.5 %

EBIT: € -4,844 thousand (previous year: € 236 thousand)

Hanover, 8 August 2024 – The market environment in which Viscom SE (ISIN DE0007846867) operates did not stabilise as hoped in the second quarter of 2024, and Viscom customers' reluctance to make new investments, particularly in the automotive and industrial electronics sectors, continues to be noticeable. Weak demand in the markets had a negative impact on incoming orders, which fell by around 42 % year-on-year to € 36,910 thousand (previous year: € 63,303 thousand). At € 41,304 thousand, revenues in the first half of 2024 were 16.5 % below the comparable figure from the previous year (previous year: € 49,439 thousand). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was significantly impacted by the lower overall performance and totalled € -4,844 thousand in the first six months of the current financial year (previous year: € 236 thousand). The cost of materials fell by € 13,210 thousand to € 12,793 thousand (previous year: € 26,003 thousand). Personnel expenses totalling € 20,773 thousand were slightly below the previous year's figure (previous year: € 21,150 thousand) despite a higher average number of employees and salary adjustments. The reduction in provisions for holiday and overtime (€ 974 thousand) and the introduction of short-time working at the Viscom SE site in Hanover (€ 143 thousand) had a positive effect on earnings. In addition, the decrease in other operating expenses (€ 6,709 thousand; previous year: € 7,907 thousand), in particular due to lower costs for administration, sales and from warranties and rework, as well as the increase in other operating income (€ 736 thousand; previous year: € 681 thousand) had a positive effect on earnings. The € 172 thousand increase in write-offs to € 3,365 thousand (previous year: € 3,193 thousand) had a negative impact on the half-year result. The reported EBIT for the first half of 2024 includes one-off effects for restructuring measures of around € 150 thousand. Net profit for the period amounted to € -4,104 thousand (previous year: € -395 thousand). Viscom SE expects the cost and efficiency measures already initiated throughout the Group to have a positive impact on earnings over the remainder of the year.

Despite the current challenges, Viscom SE continues to work intensively on new and further developments to its inspection systems and is a technological leader in the use of inspection solutions with 100% fault detection. Interest in the inspection systems from the Lower Saxony-based mechanical engineering company remained high in the first half of 2024. Viscom SE continued to record many customer visits to the Hanover site. A large number of very specific projects are already being discussed with customers in all regions worldwide. Viscom SE is therefore confident that as soon as the hoped-for easing of the current situation materialises and customers resume their projects, more orders will be placed with Viscom SE again. The battery cell business of the subsidiary, Exacom GmbH, is developing particularly favourably. With its Viscom technology, Exacom is the technology leader in the automated 100 % X-ray inspection of battery cells. Market expectations are positive, although there are also delays in the construction of new gigafactories in the area of electromobility. Viscom SE is also expecting further large-scale orders with complex projects and a longer term. Viscom believes it is well poised to position itself in other growth markets such as battery production, consumer electronics and the back-end of semiconductor production, and to reduce its dependence on individual sectors such as the automotive industry. Megatrends such as electrification, automation and digitalisation offer good opportunities for recovery and growth for Viscom in new areas over the next few years.

The market situation in many sectors and regions is currently characterised by uncertainty and difficult conditions. Viscom SE still has no reliable indications of the expected recovery in the second half of 2024. As the year progressed, it became apparent that the German economy would not be able to match the upturn seen in other industrialised countries. Signs of recovery are more hesitant and weaker than originally anticipated. The management of Viscom SE continues to expect incoming orders and target revenue of € 80 to 95 million for the 2024 financial year, thus confirming the forecast of 23 May 2024. The EBIT-Margin was specified against the backdrop of further delays in projects and the resulting underutilisation of capacity in all divisions and companies. The cost-cutting measures introduced will not yet be effective in the short term to significantly improve future monthly results. The management of Viscom SE now expects an EBIT-Margin before non-recurring effects of between -3 % and -9 % for the 2024 financial year. This corresponds to EBIT before non-recurring effects of between € -2.9 million and € -7.2 million (previous forecast: EBIT before non-recurring effects will be in the low negative range). Due to the ongoing discussions with Viscom SE's Works Council, it is not yet possible to make a reliable statement on the extent of the non-recurring effects. However, these will lead to a further burden on earnings. The economic distortions caused by Viscom customers' reluctance to invest is having a severe impact on the predictability of the current financial year and is therefore leading to considerable forecasting uncertainty. Group-wide measures were introduced at the beginning of the year in order to master the current situation without jeopardising liquidity. Investments that were not immediately necessary were halted or require an individual assessment by the Executive Board of Viscom SE. In addition, all material costs were reviewed, expenses for trade fairs and non-revenue-related travel were reduced and potential savings were realised in the first half of 2024. A works agreement was also concluded at the Hanover site in close consultation with the Works Council, which provided for the introduction of short-time working, initially from March to May 2024. Short-time working at the Hanover site was continued from June 2024 and further cost-cutting measures were implemented. Due to the ongoing challenges, Viscom SE will continue to optimise the efficiency programme introduced last year with the aim of further streamlining processes and structures and thus reducing costs.

OPERATING FIGURES

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 01.01.-30.06.2024 01.01.-30.06.2023 Revenue K€ 41,304 49,439 EBIT K€ -4,844 236 EBIT-Margin % -11.7 0.5 Net profit for the period K€ -4,104 -395 Earnings per share € -0.47 -0.03 Employees as of 30.06. 583 583 Consolidated statement of financial position 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 Assets Current assets K€ 75,450 94,276 Non-current assets K€ 31,396 31,736 Total assets K€ 106,846 126,012 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K€ 39,548 51,454 Non-current liabilities K€ 11,414 14,305 Equity K€ 55,884 60,253 Total shareholders’ equity and liabilities K€ 106,846 126,012 Equity ratio % 52.3 47.8 Consolidated statement of cash flows 01.01.-30.06.2024 01.01.-30.06.2023 Cash flow from operating activities K€ 15,084 5,029 Cash flow from investing activities K€ -2,192 -2,039 Cash flow from financing activities K€ -3,213 -5,002 Cash and cash equivalents K€ -15,419 -19,949





SEGMENT INFORMATION

01.01.-30.06.2024 01.01.-30.06.2023 EUROPE Revenue K€ 26,522 28,488 EBIT K€ -4,784 515 EBIT-Margin % -18.0 1.8 AMERICAS Revenue K€ 6,047 5,568 EBIT K€ 143 -166 EBIT-Margin % 2.4 -3.0 ASIA Revenue K€ 8,735 15,383 EBIT K€ -524 589 EBIT-Margin % -6.0 3.8 EBIT consolidation differences K€ 321 -702

