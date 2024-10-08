First Business Bank Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the "Company” or "First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – Third Quarter 2024 When: Friday, October 25, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time How: By conference call or from a simultaneous webcast Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 800-343-4849 (toll free) 203-518-9848 (international) Conference Call Access Code: FBIZ Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/456665235

Corey A. Chambas, Chief Executive Officer, David R. Seiler, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Brian D. Spielmann, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of third quarter 2024 results. The management presentation is expected to last approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s third quarter results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2024 and will also be available in the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the call will be available through Friday, November 1, 2024, by calling 800-839-2418 or 402-220-7210 for international participants. The webcast archive of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, ir.firstbusiness.bank.

About First Business Bank

First Business Bank® specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialty Finance solutions are delivered through First Business Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC®. First Business Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Business Financial Services, Inc®. (Nasdaq: FBIZ). For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008921067/en/