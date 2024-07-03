Fix Price Group PLC: PUBLICATION OF THE ARTICLES OF CONTINUATION OF Fix Price Group PLC



Publication of the Articles of CONTINUATION of Fix Price Group PLC

03 July, 2024 – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), announces that in connection with its continuation to the Republic of Kazakhstan its earlier adopted by the shareholders Articles of Continuation came into effect.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the Articles of Continuation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Articles of Continuation is also available on the Company’s website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.