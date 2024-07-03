Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
03.07.2024 16:45:06

Fix Price Group PLC: PUBLICATION OF THE ARTICLES OF CONTINUATION OF FIX PRICE GROUP PLC

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group PLC: PUBLICATION OF THE ARTICLES OF CONTINUATION OF Fix Price Group PLC

03-Jul-2024 / 17:45 MSK


Publication of the Articles of CONTINUATION of Fix Price Group PLC

 

03 July, 2024 – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), announces that in connection with its continuation to the Republic of Kazakhstan its earlier adopted by the shareholders Articles of Continuation came into effect.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the Articles of Continuation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Articles of Continuation is also available on the Company’s website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.

 

 

 

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally, offers its customers a compelling and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 31 March 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,545 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 31 March 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries.

In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations

Fix Price Media Relations

Elena Mironova 

ir@fix-price.com 

Ekaterina Goncharova

pr@fix-price.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
Sequence No.: 331946
EQS News ID: 1939215

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1939215&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR) 265,50 -0,93% Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gut behauptet erwartet -- Asiens Märkte uneinig
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Donnerstag verhalten freundlich in den Handel starten. Die Börsen in Fernost tendieren unterdessen uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen