03.07.2024 16:45:06
Fix Price Group PLC: PUBLICATION OF THE ARTICLES OF CONTINUATION OF FIX PRICE GROUP PLC
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
03 July, 2024 – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), announces that in connection with its continuation to the Republic of Kazakhstan its earlier adopted by the shareholders Articles of Continuation came into effect.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the Articles of Continuation has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Articles of Continuation is also available on the Company’s website at https://ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|US33835G2057
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|FIXP
|LEI Code:
|549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
|Sequence No.:
|331946
|EQS News ID:
|1939215
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)
|265,50
|-0,93%