07.09.2024 13:20:00

Forget Artificial Intelligence (AI): Here Are 143 Billion Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist

There is no denying that artificial intelligence (AI) has been the driving force behind Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stunning stock market rally since the end of 2022 as the rapidly growing adoption of this technology led to outstanding growth in the company's revenue and earnings.For example, Nvidia's data center revenue shot up a whopping 154% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 to a record $26.3 billion. The sharp surge in this segment's revenue was the reason why Nvidia's overall revenue jumped 122% year over year to $30 billion, crushing Wall Street's expectations. Even better, the company's guidance was stronger than what analysts were looking for, but the stock price action suggests that the market isn't satisfied with its numbers and outlook.Investors don't seem to be too excited about Nvidia's performance last quarter as the stock has been heading south since announcing its earnings on Aug. 28. That may be a result of Nvidia expecting its top line to jump "only" 80% year over year in the current quarter to $32.5 billion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

