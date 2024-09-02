02.09.2024 08:00:07

Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

02-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 September 2024

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces the appointment of Sir Dominick Chilcott as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 September 2024.

 

Sir Dominick Chilcott brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career as a diplomat over four decades at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Sir Dominick most recently served as the British Ambassador to Türkiye from 2018 to 2022. His diplomatic tenure included roles as the Ambassador to Ireland (2012–2016), briefly as the Ambassador to Iran (2011), as Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Washington (2008–2011) and as Britain’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka (2006-2007).

 

David McManus, Chair of Genel, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Sir Dominic to the Board. Sir Dominic will bring further insight and perspective to the Board as we aim to fulfil our strategic objectives and create shareholder value while acting as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix.”

 

No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R.

 

Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Heidrick & Struggles in connection with the appointment.

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

This announcement includes inside information.

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 344006
EQS News ID: 1979039

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1979039&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genel Energy Plc 0,92 -0,22% Genel Energy Plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verhalten freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Markt tendieren am Dienstag knapp in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen