02.09.2024 08:00:07
Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
2 September 2024
Genel Energy plc
Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces the appointment of Sir Dominick Chilcott as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 September 2024.
Sir Dominick Chilcott brings a wealth of expertise from his distinguished career as a diplomat over four decades at the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Sir Dominick most recently served as the British Ambassador to Türkiye from 2018 to 2022. His diplomatic tenure included roles as the Ambassador to Ireland (2012–2016), briefly as the Ambassador to Iran (2011), as Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Washington (2008–2011) and as Britain’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka (2006-2007).
David McManus, Chair of Genel, said:
“We are delighted to welcome Sir Dominic to the Board. Sir Dominic will bring further insight and perspective to the Board as we aim to fulfil our strategic objectives and create shareholder value while acting as a socially responsible contributor to the global energy mix.”
No information is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R.
Genel instructed independent board search and advisory consultants Heidrick & Struggles in connection with the appointment.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
This announcement includes inside information.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
