Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put It in This Index Fund

If you've got about $500 to invest, I've got some good news for you. With this amount, you can invest in hundreds of the country's leading companies, and you can do it without lifting a finger. You won't have to pour over earnings reports or worry about whether you've picked a future winner. Even better, this particular strategy has generated triple-digit gains over the past decade.I'm talking about investing in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, a benchmark that has advanced over time. So, if history is any guide, following the S&P 500 could lead to significant long-term returns. Which index fund to choose? The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) makes a perfect choice. Let's find out more about this fund that could boost your portfolio over the long run.