|
17.07.2024 17:17:50
Goviex may seek damages claim against Niger junta
GOVIEX may seek damages as it looks to legal measures following the cancellation of a mining permit for Madadouela, an uranium deposit in Niger.The central African country’s military junta withdrew the licence on July 4, claiming Goviex had failed to develop the prospect quickly enough.In a letter to shareholders, Goviex chairman, Govind Friedland said Niger’s decision to withdraw Madaouela’s mining rights did not follow the procedure under the mining code. “We are fully prepared to pursue all necessary legal avenues to defend our rights,” he said.In addition to contesting the decision in a letter to Niger’s mines ministry, the company would seek “an amicable solution” in terms of the country’s Mining Convention. But, said Friedland: “We are starting the process to secure independent assessments of damages related to the withdrawal of our mining rights”.Shares in Goviex, which are listed in Toronto, fell by nearly 30% on the day. After a bounce to 80 Canadian cents a share, the stock is under renewed pressure falling to 65 Canadian cents/share today. The share is down about 55% since the start of the year.Goviex is hoping Niger will be persuaded by the prospect of major delays in the development of Madadouela which the Canadians describe as one of the world’s largest uranium deposits globally.Since working on Madadouela since 2007, Goviex had developed the resource and had recently attracted $200m in funding interest. “Such delays are contrary to the government’s stated objectives for rapid development and economic progress in the region,” said Friedland of Madadouela now it was in “the public domain”.The cancellation of the Madadouela’s mining licence is not an isolated event. Last month the country revoked the operating licence of French nuclear fuel producer Orano at one of the world’s biggest uranium mines.According to a report by news service, Aljazeera this is in line with Niger’s policy of cutting ties with former colonial power France since the overthrow in July last year of President Mohamed Bazoum in a coup led by General Abdourahamane Tiane.In addition to contesting Niger’s decision and protecting its rights in respect of Madadouela, Friedland also said Goviex would press ahead with the development of its Muntanga Project in Southern Zambia.“Adversity often paves the way for reflection and re-evaluation,” said Friedland of Muntanga. A feasibility on the project is expected to be completed by year-end. “We will not be defined by this setback but by our capacity to adapt and thrive,” said Friedland.The post Goviex may seek damages claim against Niger junta appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Seek LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Seek LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Seek LtdShs
|13,10
|-0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.