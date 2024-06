Here Are All 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling

For the better part of six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been running circles around the benchmark S&P 500. Whereas the S&P 500 has delivered a very respectable aggregate total return, including dividends paid, of roughly 34,500% since the affably named "Oracle of Omaha" took over as CEO, Buffett has overseen an aggregate gain in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of more than 4,950,000%.When you outperform Wall Street's major stock indexes by this magnitude, you're going to gain quite the following. It's why approximately 40,000 people trek to Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting to hear Buffett speak about stocks, the U.S. economy, and his investment philosophy.However, nuggets of wisdom can be found outside of these annual meetings. Every quarter, institutions with at least $100 million in assets under management are required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides a concise snapshot for investors of what Wall Street's smartest and most-successful money managers have been buying and selling.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel