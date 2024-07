High-Yield Agree Realty: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On an absolute basis, Agree Realty 's (NYSE: ADC) 4.7% dividend yield is very attractive when you compare it to the broader market's miserly 1.3% or so. It's even a bit higher than the average real estate investment trust (REIT) yield of nearly 4.3%.But don't make a final call about this net lease REIT just yet (net leases require tenants to pay most property-level operating expenses). Here are some things to consider when making the buy, sell, or hold decision with Agree Realty .You might think that the first reason to like Agree is its dividend yield. Despite the lofty yield relative to the market and the average REIT, that's actually not the case. The most attractive aspect is growth. As 2013 got underway, the REIT owned just 109 properties. By the end of the first quarter of 2024, a decade or so later, its portfolio had expanded to more than 2,150 properties. That's a huge increase, both percentage-wise and on an absolute basis.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool