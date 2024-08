Hoth, Aronnax Enter Master Services Agreement For HT-KIT Therapeutic - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) has entered into a Master Services Agreement with Aronnax for its HT-KIT cancer therapeutic. HT-KIT is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets the proto-oncogene cKIT being developed for the treatment of mast cell-derived cancers and anaphylaxis and previously received Orphan Drug Designation from FDA.

"This further analysis will help us with that process, finalizing the protocols in our upcoming IND-enabling study. We are pleased to further engage Aronnax and ITR Laboratories on these key studies given their reputation for IND-enabling studies," stated Robb Knie, CEO.

