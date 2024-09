If You'd Invested $10,000 in AMD Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has traded since 1972, but for most of its history, it lagged archrival Intel and gained little traction. By 2014, it went into a steep decline, and some feared a possible bankruptcy.However, its investment thesis changed dramatically after Lisa Su became CEO in October 2014. Since that time, Intel has lost its technical edge, and Su's emphasis on central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) has made AMD one of the top semiconductor companies.Despite it lagging Nvidia in key areas, investors took to AMD stock. Nearly 10 years to the month after Su took over, a bet on the semiconductor stock has paid off handsomely.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool